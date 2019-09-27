Hudson earned the save against the Phillies on Thursday after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one walk and striking out three.

Aside from walking Brad Miller, Hudson was in lights out form, preserving a three-run lead in the ninth by whiffing three of his four batters faced. The 32-year-old right-hander owns a sparkling 1.50 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with eight saves across 68 appearances this season.