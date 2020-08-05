Hudson allowed one walk and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Mets.

Hudson was called upon to protect a 5-3 lead, and successfully did so on 14 pitches to record his second save of the season. The only baserunner he allowed came on a walk with two outs, and Hudson retired the next batter he faced to end the contest. Notably, Hudson has claimed both saves for the Nationals this season, and Sean Doolittle did not even appear in a setup role in the contest.