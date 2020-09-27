Hudson walked one and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning to record his 10th save of the season during the season game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The right-hander hadn't pitched since Tuesday and had blown his last two save chances, but Hudson was up to the task in Saturday's nightcap, His 6.10 ERA on the season has been fueled by six homers allowed in 20.2 innings, but otherwise Hudson's 1.26 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB have been solid. With one year left on his current contract, the 33-year-old will likely be back in a high-leverage role for the Nats in 2021.