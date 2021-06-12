Hudson is not concerned about any long-term issues with his elbow, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hudson woke up Thursday morning with some swelling in his right elbow, but he's had two Tommy John surgeries in his past and said this issue didn't feel at all similar. Whether or not he's able to return after the minimum 10 days remains to be seen, but it doesn't sounds as though he's in line for a long absence.