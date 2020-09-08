Hudson struck out the only batter he faced to record his eighth save of the season in Monday's 6-1 win over the Rays.

After Will Harris loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, Hudson came in with the tying run on deck and needed only four pitches to fan Randy Arozarena and end the threat. The veteran right-hander's ERA is a bloated 6.14, but Hudson's 20:5 K:BB through 14.2 innings -- not to mention last year's postseason success -- have kept him in the closer job for the Nats.