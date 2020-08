Hudson recorded two strikeouts while retiring all three batters he faced during the seventh inning to earn the save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

The 33-year-old needed only nine pitches -- all strikes -- to retire the side in order and close out the matinee. Hudson has converted six of eight save chances with a 6.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB through 10 innings this season.