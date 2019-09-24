Hudson pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Phillies in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Hudson has earned the save in three of his last four appearances, and it took him just 14 pitches to produce three flyball outs. Manager Dave Martinez said earlier in the day that he still views Sean Doolittle as his closer and is confident Doolittle will eventually return to the role full time.