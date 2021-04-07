Hudson (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Braves after allowing zero runs on zero hits with two strikeouts and one walk during the ninth inning.

The 33-year-old was expected to begin the season in a setup role, but he'll now be in the mix for saves with Brad Hand on the COVID-19 injured list. Hudson entered in a 5-5 tie and delivered a scoreless top of the ninth inning, and the offense provided the walk off in the bottom half of the frame to provide the victory. The right-hander could split ninth-inning chances with Tanner Rainey until Hand is cleared to rejoin the team.