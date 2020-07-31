Hudson allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Hudson successfully maintained a two-run lead for the Nationals to earn his first save of the season. He allowed a two-out double, but retired Cavan Biggio with a strikeout to end the contest. Most notably, Sean Doolittle -- another candidate for saves in the Nationals' bullpen -- did not enter the game, even with the team maintaining a lead from start to finish. Given that Doolittle has pitched only twice this season, he was almost certainly available to throw. Given that, it appears Hudson may be the team's primary choice to close games to begin the season.