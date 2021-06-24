Hudson (elbow) was spotted playing catch from a short distance Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Hudson remains in the early stages of his throwing program after he was placed on the injured list June 12 with right elbow inflammation. He'll likely need to complete multiple bullpen sessions and face live hitters in batting practice before the Nationals clear him to begin a rehab assignment. Hudson may have difficulty gaining clearance to rejoin the Nationals before the end of June, but a pre-All-Star break return is still realistic.
