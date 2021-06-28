Hudson (elbow) played catch in the outfield ahead of Monday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hudson played catch for the second time in the last five days, and manager Dave Martinez said that the right-hander is expected to resume mound work Wednesday. While the 34-year-old's progress has been encouraging so far, a better idea of his return timetable could be revealed once he's able to ramp up his throwing program.