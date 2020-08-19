Hudson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in an 8-5 win over Atlanta.

The right-hander was dialed in, firing 14 of his 16 pitches for strikes, and Hudson only needed to work as hard as he did because Matt Adams fouled off four straight 0-2 fastballs before finally waving at a slider. Hudson is now 5-for-7 on save chances, with the two blowups inflating his ERA to 7.00, but his 0.89 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through nine innings are better indicators of his performance this season. He's now pitched on three straight days, however, so expect Tanner Rainey or Will Harris to get the nod if the Nats have a late lead to protect Wednesday.