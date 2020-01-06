Play

Hudson returned to the Nationals on a two-year, $11 million contract Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old hadn't been a particularly notable reliever for the last several seasons but had an excellent 2019 campaign, posting a 2.47 ERA with a career-best eight saves in 73 innings for the Blue Jays and Nationals. He topped his season off with four more saves in the postseason while teammate Sean Doolittle grabbed just two. Doolittle has a much longer track record in the ninth inning and will likely enter as the top option there again, but Hudson should be first in line should the lefty get injured.

