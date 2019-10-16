Hudson earned the save in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Cardinals in Game 4 of the NLCS, giving up one walk in 1.1 innings.

That was quite a week for the 32-year-old journeyman reliever, who was on paternity leave for Game 1 of the NLCS for the birth of his daughter and returned to nail down a pair of saves to help send the Nationals to their first World Series. Hudson has yet to allow a run during the postseason, firing 5.2 scoreless innings over six appearances with four saves in as many opportunities.