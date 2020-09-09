Hudson recorded the save Tuesday against the Rays with one strikeout and one hit allowed during a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran right-hander surrendered a one-out single, but he still needed only 14 pitches to finish off the victory. Hudson has a 5.74 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings while going 8-for-11 in save opportunities.