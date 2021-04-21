Hudson (2-0) pitched a clean eighth inning while striking out a batter in a 3-2 win over the Cardinals.
Hudson pitched an easy 1-2-3 eighth inning after getting the first two hitters out on contact before striking out Paul Goldschmidt to end the frame. The Nationals were able to mount a comeback in the bottom half of the inning which earned him his second win of the year. Hudson has allowed one run through five innings pitched and sports a respectable 7:2 K:BB as the team's main setup man.
