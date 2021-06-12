Hudson was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation.

The move is retroactive to June 10. Hudson has a 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in five innings over four appearances this month. He has a long history of elbow injuries, including two Tommy John surgeries. Tanner Rainey will step into a setup role in front of closer Brad Hand.

