Hudson is schedule to make his first appearance of the spring Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will throw a side session Sunday, and if all goes well he'll make his spring debut after a day off. Hudson was eased into camp after seeing a heavy workload down the stretch and into the playoffs last year, and while Sean Doolittle will likely be the Nats' primary closer to begin the regular season, Hudson will still be a key part of the team's late-inning crew.