Hudson was traded from the Blue Jays to the Nationals on Wednesday in exchange for Kyle Johnston, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Hudson will help shore up the Nationals' bullpen -- which owns the worst ERA (5.97) in the majors -- as the team looks to hand onto a playoff spot. The veteran right-hander owns a solid 3.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB in 48 innings this season and should assume a setup role with his new club.