Johnson was promoted to High-A Potomac on Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Johnson, a fifth-round pick in 2016 out of New Mexico State, has been a pleasant surprise this season after underwhelming in short-season ball shortly after being drafted last summer. The outfielder was slashing .300/.361/.529 in 364 plate appearances for Low-A Hagerstown, while flashing both power (17 home runs) and speed (12 steals). The toolsy 22-year-old probably remains two years away from popping up on the big-league radar, but he'll remain worth tracking in dynasty formats if he can continue to maintain his power and on-base skills upon moving up to the Carolina League.
