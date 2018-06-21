Johnson is on the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Harrisburg with an undisclosed injury.

The outfielder, who is hitting .286/.354/.408 with 18 extra-base hits and 16 steals in 52 games this season, hasn't appeared in any contests since June 5. In order to address the void in the lineup left by Johnson's absence, the Nationals recalled one of their top hitting prospects, shortstop Carter Kieboom, from High-A Potomac on Thursday, according to Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.