Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Activated from disabled list
Murphy (knee) was activated from the disabled list and will make his season debut Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy is finally ready to go after recovering from October knee surgery. In 10 rehab games with Double-A Harrisburg, the second baseman hit .243/.364/.459 with a pair of homers and a 6:4 BB:K. If fully healthy, Murphy will be a key figure in a Nationals' lineup which has been mediocre thus far, scoring just the 14th-most runs per game on the season.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could return this week•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sticking on rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Unlikely to return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will stick on rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Set for two more rehab games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...