Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Activated from disabled list

Murphy (knee) was activated from the disabled list and will make his season debut Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy is finally ready to go after recovering from October knee surgery. In 10 rehab games with Double-A Harrisburg, the second baseman hit .243/.364/.459 with a pair of homers and a 6:4 BB:K. If fully healthy, Murphy will be a key figure in a Nationals' lineup which has been mediocre thus far, scoring just the 14th-most runs per game on the season.