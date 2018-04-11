Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Approaching extended spring training assignment
Manager Davey Martinez said that Murphy (knee) could begin playing in extended spring training contests in "a week or so," Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy continues to ease his way back from October knee surgery, though it appears that he's still a couple weeks away from competing at the major-league level. The club wants Murphy to partake in more intense baserunning and agility drills before sending him south to extended spring training.
