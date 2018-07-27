Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in action Friday

Murphy (soreness) is starting at second base and hitting sixth Friday in Miami.

He was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to general soreness, but is back in the fold for the second game of this weekend's series against the Marlins. Murphy may be auditioning for other teams over the next four games, as it's possible the Nationals look to get what they can for the impending free agent with their playoff chances looking slim. He is hitting .310/.364/.466 with two home runs and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) in 58 at-bats this month.

