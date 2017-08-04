Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in action Friday
Murphy is batting cleanup and playing second base Friday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy took a breather Wednesday but returns to the lineup in the next scheduled contest. His owners will be happy to have his .329/.382/.563 line back in the fold after the brief absence.
