Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in action Friday

Murphy is batting cleanup and playing second base Friday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy took a breather Wednesday but returns to the lineup in the next scheduled contest. His owners will be happy to have his .329/.382/.563 line back in the fold after the brief absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast