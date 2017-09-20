Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in lineup Wednesday
Murphy (hamstring) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Murphy was scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup with left hamstring tightness, but is back in the fold for Wednesday's affair and batting in the third spot of the order. Over the course of the month, Murphy is hitting .318/.400/.500 with two home runs and four RBI.
