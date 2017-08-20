Play

Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in Sunday's lineup

Murphy is starting at second base and hitting third Sunday against the Padres, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

He was scratched from Saturday's lineup in an effort to get him a day of rest, as manager Dusty Baker said Murphy was dragging a little bit. The Nationals have the luxury of being able to rest Murphy a little over the rest of the season if they so choose, but he should still get the bulk of the starts at second base barring a legitimate injury.

