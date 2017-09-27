Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Murphy is in the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Murphy has been out of the lineup for the past two days while resting and recovering from a sore hamstring, but will be back at second base and hitting out of the three-hole for Wednesday's affair. Since the Nationals are playing every day until Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising if manager Dusty Baker elects to give Murphy another day or two off in order to be as healthy as possible for the divisional round of the playoffs next week.
