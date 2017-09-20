Play

Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back Wednesday, as expected

Murphy (hamstring) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Dusty Baker had deemed Murphy ready to return following Tuesday's game, and Murphy's inclusion in the lineup provided final confirmation as to his status. He will face right-hander Lucas Sims for the first time as he looks build upon his stellar .318/.400/.500 line for the month of September.

