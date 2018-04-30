Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back with team Monday
Murphy (knee) is currently with the team but is not expected to be activated from the disabled list immediately, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Per reports, Murphy is simply with the team in order to get examined by the team's medical staff. He's expected to also continue ramping up his activity in Washington now that the weather is better, though a better timetable for his return should become apparent once the medical staff reveals the results of their re-examination.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Fields groundballs Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: To join extended spring training Monday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Approaching extended spring training assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Takes batting practice Sunday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Goes through agility drills Saturday•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues