Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back with team Monday

Murphy (knee) is currently with the team but is not expected to be activated from the disabled list immediately, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Per reports, Murphy is simply with the team in order to get examined by the team's medical staff. He's expected to also continue ramping up his activity in Washington now that the weather is better, though a better timetable for his return should become apparent once the medical staff reveals the results of their re-examination.

