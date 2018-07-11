Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Collects four hits
Murphy went 4-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of doubles in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.
Murphy was struggling since his return from the disabled list until he was held out of Saturday's lineup, since going 7-for-11 over the last three games. The 33-year-old still appears to be getting his legs back a little bit, but seems to be finding his swing after missing the first two-plus months of the season.
