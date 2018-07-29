Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Continues to produce

Murphy went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and stolen base Saturday against the Marlins.

Murphy extended his hitting streak to a modest four games and also stole his first base of the season. His average has risen from .253 to .278 and he also has five RBI, one run scored and two doubles since the All-Star break. The stolen base was Murphy's first of the season, and given his continuing battles to remain healthy, it's unlikely he is consistently active on the basepaths.

