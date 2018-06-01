Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be activated Tuesday

Murphy (knee) could be activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rays, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

He will play in rehab games this weekend with Double-A Harrisburg and be evaluated Monday (an off day), so it sounds like if everything goes as planned, a Tuesday activation is the plan. Murphy is 4-for-17 with a home run in four games at Double-A.

