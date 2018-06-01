Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be activated Tuesday
Murphy (knee) could be activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rays, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
He will play in rehab games this weekend with Double-A Harrisburg and be evaluated Monday (an off day), so it sounds like if everything goes as planned, a Tuesday activation is the plan. Murphy is 4-for-17 with a home run in four games at Double-A.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will stick on rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Set for two more rehab games•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Impressive in Sunday's rehab game•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Beginning rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rehab slowed by illness•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Ramping up running•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...