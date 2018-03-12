Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be ready for Opening Day

General manager Mike Rizzo said Monday that he's "cautiously optimistic" Murphy (knee) will be ready for Opening Day, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Murphy is set to take on-field batting practice for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back from October knee surgery. He still has plenty of work to do before he's back in game shape, but it sounds like the veteran second baseman could ultimately be ready for the start of the season if he continues to progress on schedule. Murphy's status should clear up in the coming weeks as he further ramps up his activity. If he's unable to go by Opening Day, Howie Kendrick would likely fill in at second base until Murphy is back.