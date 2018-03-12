Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be ready for Opening Day
General manager Mike Rizzo said Monday that he's "cautiously optimistic" Murphy (knee) will be ready for Opening Day, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Murphy is set to take on-field batting practice for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back from October knee surgery. He still has plenty of work to do before he's back in game shape, but it sounds like the veteran second baseman could ultimately be ready for the start of the season if he continues to progress on schedule. Murphy's status should clear up in the coming weeks as he further ramps up his activity. If he's unable to go by Opening Day, Howie Kendrick would likely fill in at second base until Murphy is back.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Hits without discomfort•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will take batting practice Saturday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: 'Seems unlikely' for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Making progress in rehab•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Opening Day availability still possible•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: On track for Opening Day•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Lance Lynn
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...