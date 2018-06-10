Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could return this week
Murphy (knee) will travel with the Nationals on their upcoming five-game road trip and could be activated from the disabled list this week, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dave Martinez said Murphy looked good while taking ground balls Sunday and the second baseman added that he's feeling fine. The Nationals will be able to deploy a designated hitter during their upcoming interleague road trip against the Yankees and Blue Jays, so Murphy could be used in the DH role upon his potential activation from the disabled list. The Nationals will see how Murphy feels Monday before making a decision with regards to his availability heading into Tuesday's series opener in New York.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sticking on rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Unlikely to return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will stick on rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Set for two more rehab games•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Impressive in Sunday's rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...