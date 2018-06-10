Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could return this week

Murphy (knee) will travel with the Nationals on their upcoming five-game road trip and could be activated from the disabled list this week, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Murphy looked good while taking ground balls Sunday and the second baseman added that he's feeling fine. The Nationals will be able to deploy a designated hitter during their upcoming interleague road trip against the Yankees and Blue Jays, so Murphy could be used in the DH role upon his potential activation from the disabled list. The Nationals will see how Murphy feels Monday before making a decision with regards to his availability heading into Tuesday's series opener in New York.