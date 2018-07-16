Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Delivers pinch-hit single
Murphy went 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Mets.
Murphy entered the ballgame in the seventh inning to pinch hit, and he came through with a two RBI single to give Washington a 3-1 lead. He's collected a base knock in five of his last seven tilts, despite showing a lack of power in 28 games this season. He's slugging just .333 with one homer and 12 RBI over 28 games heading into the break.
