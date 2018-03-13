Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Does fielding work Tuesday

Murphy (knee) participated in fielding drills Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy's movement was fairly limited while fielding grounders, but his ability to continue taking part in baseball activities is a step in the right direction. Murphy has a ways to go before being in game shape, although recent reports indicated that he could still be active by Opening Day. Additional information regarding how the Nationals will proceed with the 32-year-old second baseman should become available as his rehab progresses.