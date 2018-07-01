Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Draws start at second base

Murphy (leg) will make his first start of the season at second base Sunday against the Phillies.

Murphy has been hobbled of late by a leg injury, but delivered with a double as an emergency pinch-hit option Saturday night. He's healthy enough to take over at the keystone for the series finale, however, resuming his natural position and sending Wilmer Difo to the bench.

