Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives in two against Marlins
Murphy went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.
The Nats have been giving Murphy more frequent rest lately, but it hasn't translated into better results for the veteran hitter yet -- he's gone just 4-for-22 through seven games in July. Murphy had a lot of rust to shake off after missing the first 10 weeks of the season recovering from knee surgery, so some struggles are to be expected, but he's still more than capable of putting together a big second half once he gets his timing back at the plate.
