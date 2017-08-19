Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Expected back Sunday
Manager Dusty Baker said he scratched Murphy because he was dragging a little bit, but he expects him back in the lineup Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Baker said Murphy "wasn't moving real, real smoothly the last couple days," so he decided to give him the day off to rest. This is encouraging news, as the issue doesn't appear to be anything more than a precautionary day off. Look for Murphy to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Padres before the team's scheduled day off Monday.
