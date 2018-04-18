Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Fields groundballs Tuesday

Murphy (knee) logged five at-bats and took 35 groundballs in game at extended spring training Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

It doesn't seem like Murphy is able to play the field quite yet, but the fact that he's fielding groundballs makes it seem as if a return to the field is close. The veteran still seems to be a bit away from full game action, so his return timetable should become clearer as he progresses further. One positive note: Murphy isn't expected to require a full-blown rehab assignment. He'll instead return from the DL whenever he's deemed ready by the staff at extended spring training according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.