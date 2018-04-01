Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Fields grounders Sunday

Murphy (knee) practiced fielding grounders Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Sunday marked the first time that Murphy's workout included a significant amount of lateral movements. This progress is promising, as the Nationals had hoped that Murphy would avoid missing an extended period of time after opening the season on the disabled list. Until his return, expect Howie Kendrick and Wilmer Difo to spend time at second base.

