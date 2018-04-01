Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Fields grounders Sunday
Murphy (knee) practiced fielding grounders Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Sunday marked the first time that Murphy's workout included a significant amount of lateral movements. This progress is promising, as the Nationals had hoped that Murphy would avoid missing an extended period of time after opening the season on the disabled list. Until his return, expect Howie Kendrick and Wilmer Difo to spend time at second base.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Placed on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rules self out for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Likely to open year on DL•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Unlikely to return for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Does fielding work Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be ready for Opening Day•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...