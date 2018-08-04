Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets Game 2 breather Saturday
Murphy will not start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Murphy has picked up major steam at the plate recently, collecting at least one hit in 12 of his last 14 games. Following a 2-for-4 showing in Game 1 of the doubleheader, the veteran will hand over second base to Wilmer Difo for the nightcap.
