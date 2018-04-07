Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Goes through agility drills Saturday

Murphy (knee) participated in running drills in the outfield prior to Saturday's game, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy remains without a timetable, though he's continued to gradually ramp up activities over the past few weeks. The second baseman began running in the outfield earlier this week and has been able to partake in fielding drills since late March. Expect a return date to come into focus sometime in the coming days.

