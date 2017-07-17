Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Goes yard twice Sunday
Murphy went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's rout of the Reds.
The homers were his first since June 28, giving him 16 on the year, but Murphy hasn't exactly been slacking at the plate -- he's got a .447/.488/.763 slash line in July with 16 RBI in 10 games. The 32-year-old should remain among the top fantasy second basemen in the second half.
More News
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Not in Friday's lineup•
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives home five against old club•
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Receives Monday off•
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Smashes 13th homer of 2017 on Friday•
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets rest day Wednesday•
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Launches 12th homer Tuesday•
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...