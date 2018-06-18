Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Heads to bench Monday

Murphy is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Murphy has started five straight games since returning from the disabled list last week -- going just 2-for-20 with a walk and two singles over those contests -- so he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a regular maintenance day. Wilmer Difo will start at second base and hit seventh in his stead.

