Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out again Tuesday

Murphy is not in the lineup Tuesday for the second straight day, according to Jamal Collier of MLB.com.

Murphy began experiencing hamstring soreness last week just like he did late last year, so manager Dusty Baker has been cautious with his usage since in an effort to prevent the setback from getting any worse. Howie Kendrick will man the keystone for the Nationals on Tuesday night.

