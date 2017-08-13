Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out of Game 1
Murphy is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
The Nationals will give their veteran second baseman a few additional hours of rest Sunday morning as the team embarks on a doubleheader against the Giants. Adrian Sanchez will man second base in his absence, batting second.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Remains out Wednesday with hip injury•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out with hip discomfort•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Homers twice in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in action Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...