Play

Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out of Game 1

Murphy is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

The Nationals will give their veteran second baseman a few additional hours of rest Sunday morning as the team embarks on a doubleheader against the Giants. Adrian Sanchez will man second base in his absence, batting second.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast