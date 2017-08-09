Play

Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out with hip discomfort

Murphy said his hip has been bothering him and that's why he was out of the lineup Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The hip issue cost Murphy a start, but it wasn't enough to keep him off the field entirely, as the second baseman made a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth. That bodes well for his chances of avoiding the DL, but it's possible the injury will require some additional maintenance in the immediate future.

