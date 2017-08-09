Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out with hip discomfort
Murphy said his hip has been bothering him and that's why he was out of the lineup Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The hip issue cost Murphy a start, but it wasn't enough to keep him off the field entirely, as the second baseman made a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth. That bodes well for his chances of avoiding the DL, but it's possible the injury will require some additional maintenance in the immediate future.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Homers twice in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in action Friday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of lineup for Game 1•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...