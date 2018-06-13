Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Hitless in return Tuesday
Murphy (knee) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his season debut for the Nationals on Tuesday night.
The Nationals had the luxury of using Murphy as their DH on Tuesday night, thanks to being on the road for a series against the Yankees. Murphy hit fifth in the order, an arrangement that could be the norm now that he's back in the fold as the Nats alternated lefties and righties through the first six slots in the lineup.
